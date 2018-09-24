Letter: Time to tune out liberal content

The time to turn off all of the above is now. They spew their hate for the president of the United States in each and every one of their reports. If they can be called reports. Time to avoid using MSN, Google, Facebook, and many of the other huge national internet providers and carriers. All seem to have totally subscribed to the tenets of what is called Post-Modernism. Look it up, maybe even on Google!
No liberal/progressive/leftist can ever do anything wrong, and no conservative/patriot can ever do anything correctly. The left accuses the right of spewing hate, which is exactly what they themselves do. Most recent hate tactic? The 11th-hour Anita Hill-type attempt to torpedo the confirmation of a highly respected and capable jurist whom the left has confirmed at least twice for judge positions in the past. Come on, already!
Finally, I would respect the publishers of TCH a great deal if they would run reports from, say, Washington Times, Newsmax, Drudge, New York Post and other sources who more possibly can be trusted. And remember, we wouldn’t be having all these forest fires and hurricanes if George Bush had just signed those Kyoto Accords!
Don Parks Pasco
