Letter: Voter disagrees with TCH choice

I disagree with the Tri-City Herald endorsement of Sen. Sharon Brown
Sen. Brown’s actions and ultimate vote regarding the Public Records Act ishould have disqualifed her; no matter the size of her “mea culpa.” Her vote speaks the her attitude toward her constituents.
Additionally, Sen. Brown voted against several voting rights bills. She voted against SB 6002, the Voting Right’s Act of 2018, HB 2595 Automatic Voter Registration, SB 6021 extending the period of voter registration as well as HB 1513 early registration for 16- and 17-year-olds. Luckily all these bills passed.
Brown voted against SB 5992 the ban on bump stocks. At a town hall meeting earlier this year, Brown and her fellow Republican legislators all gave a non-answer when asked directly what thier personal commitment would be to address the issue of school shootings. And finally, Brown voted in favor of charter schools. Sen. Brown has had her chance. Her experience as a legislator should have taught her to listen to her constituents. It didn’t. She has not supported issues that are important to me and many others in the 8th District.
Let’s not forget, Ms. Brown was once a freshman legislator. I’m voting for Leo Perales.
Jeffrey Marzyck, Richland
