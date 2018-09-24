Letter: Biden comments not appreciated

Recently, Joe Biden referred to average Americans, the bill payers, factory workers, cops, firemen, mechanics, plumbers, teachers, waitresses, sales people, nurses, doctors … people who raise their kids and pay their tax...as “the Dregs of Society.” Thanks, Mr. Biden, for clarifying what you really think of all us! Guess we don’t have to ask what you and your arrogant, condescending, supercilious, liberal pals think about the people who pay for your excesses. Must be nice to be such a super-rich, privileged, protected, elite. Thanks for erasing any ambiguity we had about you. You cleared that right up for us.
Lynn Doublin, Richland
