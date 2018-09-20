Letter: Dems leaning too far toward the left

It seems that the Democratic Party and many supporters are leaning left to the point of advocating socialism. A recent Gallup Poll found that 57 percent of Democrats hold a positive view of socialism. I wonder if these citizens actually understand the concept.
Socialism is defined as “an economic system in which the production and distribution of goods are controlled substantially by the government rather than by private enterprise, and in which cooperation rather than competition guides economic activity.” The concept has never been successful.
Some point to Scandinavia, where countries are actually welfare states subsidized by market economies. Sweden, Norway and Denmark need capitalism to survive. When these countries leaned toward socialism, they quickly returned to capitalism.
The Bernie Sanders followers apparently want to model the United States after Venezuela, Greece and Spain. All are characterized by fleeing citizens. bank runs and collapsing wages.
I urge voters to reject those who want government to control every aspect of our lives. If elected, these officials will be targeting those “not paying their fair share.” Eventually everyone will be included in that category. When all are broke, we can join the economies of Venezuela, Greece and Spain.
Donald Havre, Richland
