Letter: Pleased to read about labor talks

Thank you Tri City Herald for the news story regarding Benton County Corrections Officers contract negotiations and safety concerns. At a time when union membership is under attack due to the recent U.S. Supreme Court Janus decision, it’s good to read about organized workers who are standing up for a livable wage and safer working conditions.
4Most working people realize that it was the unions that won the 40-hour work week, overtime pay, and many other benefits that we now take for granted today. Unions are on the front line against the ever-widening gap between the wealthiest (and the rest).
Andy Wellington, Richland
