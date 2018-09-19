Letter: Tired of Trump coverage in paper

It is tiresome to read in the Tri-City Herald's constant, one-sided criticism of our president. A good part of this is from professed progressives who think themselves so smart and righteous they must be above the laws and Constitution. At least Fox TV tends to be less biased in news.
Bob Woodward seems to think he is great for collecting bad performance on Trump, but I would bet he, like most of us, is not that holy either. The truth is that Soros is paying some to infiltrate our government (not hard for most systems) and interfere with operations, if not ruin it. Soros sounds bitter to me and a traitor to democracy. I'm hoping our Congress will show real leadership in preserving our great country. Freedom is for all, not an educated group of dictatorial men sucking our country's resources for self power.
James C. Langford, Richland
