Letter: Recall effort worst of current politics

The effort to recall Kennewick Councilmember Steve Young appears to represent the worse of our current politics. A group of individuals have manipulated a system. That system was intended to provide a remedy when elected officials abused the public trust. The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission has yet to adjudicate the complaint the recall is based upon. The PDA hasn’t determined if a violation even occurred.
Given that the initial complaint was filed May 8, 2017, the apparent “outrage” has been simmering for well over a year. Why a recall petition now and not a year ago? There seems to be an agenda here; not of governance but of base politics.
For the past two years I have attended council meetings on a routine basis. I have not always agreed with Councilmember Young, but I have never questioned his integrity or his commitment to the well-being of the city of Kennewick. I have felt the same toward all the council members. I may not have agreed with all they do or don’t do, but I trusted that their motives were for the betterment of Kennewick.
I do not have the same trust in the individuals who are supporting this petition.
Chuck Torelli, Kennewick
Comments