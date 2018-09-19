Letter: Choose Maroon for 16th District

Please elect Everett Maroon to represent the 16th Legislative District in Olympia. A 1992 graduate of Syracuse University, he is devoted to public service and is eminently qualified to serve.
Before moving to Walla Walla, Maroon was the lead manager for ORC Macro’s Interface Design and Evaluation Group, responsible for the transition of many public health and health research systems to the internet. In 2003, he won the company’s Employee of the Year Award.
Maroon is now the executive director of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart. Under his tenure, BMHTH has increased its budget from under $200,000 a year to more than $500,000 a year, and from three employees to eight. A national leader on the opioid crisis, Maroon attended the 2006 White House Convening on Opioids. He is the principal investigator for Southeast Washington on the current Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration effort to improve distribution of naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, across the region. Part of a statewide contract, this effort has reversed more than 1,500 overdoses in two years.
Maroon is the co-chair of the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health’s Opioid Demonstration Project. He is on the Walla Walla County Department of Health Finance Committee.
Please support Everett Maroon, a caring, capable candidate!
Gretchen de Grasse, Walla Walla
