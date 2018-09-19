Letter: Missing coverage of local sports

I subscribe to my hometown newspaper to keep up with local news in addition to national news. High school sports are community wide events that many people have an interest in attending and reading about. In the past, the Tri-City Herald has done an excellent job of reporting scores and giving prep previews and analysis. This year, that type of reporting has been absent from both the print and online versions of the Herald except for high school football updates.
Title IX was passed in 1972, and it gave girls the right to participate and benefit from participating in federally funded sports activities. One of the benefits is to have their scores reported and high school rivalries and upcoming games reported on. The Tri-Cities have produced national team and college-level players in girls soccer and volleyball. Will fans of high school sports have to resort to Twitter for news? Will reporters with their insight and background knowledge get taken out of the equation?
I can get national news from a variety of sources. I can’t get the local news from those sources. Please consider reinvesting in our community sports activities.
Missing the coverage.
Kristin Privette, Richland
