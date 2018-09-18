Letter: Trump better option than Obama was

In response to Kathy Brenberger's litter (9/5/18), I would like to point out that Trump's problem with "fake news" is that the media just doesn't like Trump.
I don"t agree with everything he says or does, but did you forget what a lying and corrupt individual Obama was and still is? I liked my doctor and my insurance and was told I could keep them, but Obama lied to us with a straight face. He sold us down the river on the Iran nuclear deal and then he didn't enforce it when they broke part of the treaty. He claimed on national TV that there were no scandals in his administration; IRS, Fast and Furious, Obama care, Benghazi, and the FBI and DOJ cover up of Clinton's emails. Obama bypassed having Congress ratify this as a treaty because he knew Congress would never pass it, so he use his executive privilege to sign it. We had eight years of this type of leadership; (and) misleading the people. Trump is hardly a model president, but I think he's a better option than Obama.
Gregory Corbett, Kennewick
