Letter: Health care tops Brown’s priorities

In 2009, Congress created the beginnings of universal healthcare, known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or “Obama Care.” The Republican-led Congress has attempted over 70 times to repeal or diminish the ACA , with no viable plan to replace it. They did succeed at making it more expensive by chipping away at its financial foundation. It is clear that universal healthcare will cost us all less because more people will pay premiums, preventive care will be available, and diseases will be treated earlier. Universal healthcare will be for everyone.
A recent UN report (June 2018) on poverty and human rights cited the U.S.A. as being at the bottom of the list in terms of providing healthcare. “Its citizens live sicker and shorter lives compared to those living in all other rich democracies….” The Democrats agree with the UN Human Rights Council that healthcare is a human right, not a privilege.
Universal healthcare is the number one priority on Christine Brown's platform. Her Republican opponent, Dan Newhouse, voted against the ACA every time it came up for a vote. Christine Brown will help save the ACA and make it better. Vote for Christine Brown in November.
Emmett Marx, Richland
