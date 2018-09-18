Letter: Let’s keep Small as commissioner

Time to think of the upcoming all-important midterm elections. Benton County is a great place to live. Let's preserve our way of life by re-electing Shon Small Benton County commissioner, District 2.
Shon has been our county commissioner since 2011. He also has a background in law enforcement. As a former deputy sheriff, he knows the importance of keeping the neighborhood safe. As commissioner, he has secured needed dollars for gang and metro task force units to support local law enforcement while expanding mental health services. He has invested in the mainstay of our economy by upgrading essential farm-to-market roads.
Shon has proven to be an experienced and trusted leader. Be sure to vote in November and definitely mark the box Shon Small, Benton County commissioner.
Barbara Poulson, Richland
