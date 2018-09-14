Letter: Stop complaining, get out and vote

I’m starting to wonder how it’s possible for so many people to complain about politics all the time when I just learned a truly horrifying fact. Did you know that only 37 percent of voters in our area voted in the primary elections last month? That means only roughly a third of our neighbors and friends chose to have a say in how our community, state and nation operate.
I learned this statistic while attending the Benton County Republicans' monthly meeting. As a mom of three little girls, I volunteer as a precinct committee officer because I feel it’s an obligation I owe to my family to get involved. I want to tell my daughters I’m doing all I can to make America better for them. Voting is part of that.
So, wherever the rest of you 63 percent were in August, it’s time to stop complaining if you can’t take the time to send in your ballot. Abraham Lincoln said, “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.” Vote in November so you don’t get burned.
Andrea Reeve, Richland
