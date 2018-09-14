Letter: Distracted drivers a hazard to health

Recently, my wife and I narrowly missed being broad-sided by a distracted driver. The event occurred at the intersection of Wright and Williams in Richland. Traveling north, we were forced to veer to the far left side of the street, narrowly missing a utility pole and a large communications box. Williams at that intersection is properly marked with a ‘stop sign ahead’ warning, a large painted ‘stop ahead’ sign in the street and a clearly visible stop sign.
In an earlier incident at the intersection of McMurray and George Washington Way, evasive action action was required to avoid being broad-sided by a distracted motorist who missed seeing the red light as I entered the intersection to make a legal left turn.
I'm sure these very important people who must get somewhere in a hurry never take time to read the Tri-City Herald, so I'm hoping others will help bring this increasingly serious problem to the attention of the local law enforcement people. Distracted driving must stop - now; my third time may not be a charm.
Richard Moen, Richland
