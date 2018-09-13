Letter: Keeling Curve tells us what’s coming

The Keeling Curve (google it!)
Any rational and knowledgeable person who views the Keeling Curve should be alarmed. The curve shows the rapid rise of atmospheric carbon dioxide over several decades. By the laws of physics, increased carbon dioxide in our atmosphere means that our planet is absorbing more heat than it is radiating. This means climate change and devastating impacts on people and the environment.
It is the consensus of science that the increased carbon dioxide in our atmosphere is due to the burning of fossil fuels. Fortunately, this means that we can do something about the Keeling Curve and climate change. Unfortunately, many people do not believe the consensus of science. Instead, they believe Trump. Yeah, we have an even bigger problem than climate change, and alas, we can’t do anything about it.
Gary F. Boothe, Pasco
