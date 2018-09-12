Letter: Vote to help keep our Constitution

When Dr. Ben Franklin was leaving the Constitutional Convention, he was asked by a lady, “Well, Doctor, what have we got — a Republic or a Monarchy?” he replied, “A Republic, if you can keep it.”
Will we keep it? Socialism is gaining ground in Washington state, We mustn’t sit back and just watch it happen. We can turn this around by fulfilling our citizen’s duty to vote.
Make America Great Again - Exercise our God-given rights. Protect and restore the Constitution ... or we will surely lose it.
Dennis Walters, Richland
