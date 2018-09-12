Letter: Small for Benton County Commission

I strongly urge everyone to vote for Shon Small for Benton County commissioner.
I worked with him for 20-plus years and came to know what an honest, trustworthy person he is. Truly a man of his word, he speaks the truth. He has shown his ability to be a good listener and takes his job as commissioner very seriously. He is not afraid to ask people their opinions on local issues and takes that information to heart when he convenes with the other two commissioners. He strives to do “what’s right” for the citizens of Benton County. He is very pro-law enforcement, which is exactly what we need in today’s world.
Shon does his homework and always has his facts and figures correct before he goes into the meetings. Shon has done a great job for us in Benton County and we need him on the job for another 4 years!
Please vote for Shon Small for Benton County Commissioner.
Sharon Felton, Richland
