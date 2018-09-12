Letters to the Editor

Letter: Forget recall, just run for the job

September 12, 2018 11:23 PM

After reading your article in Saturday’s paper I couldn’t respond to it fast enough. It is obvious the people who are pushing this petition have it in for Mr. Young. I could repute each claim that they are offering but then I would be lowering myself to their level.

Mr. Young has served his company and the city of Kennewick with equal zeal. He is not perfect; he is a man. None of us are. If you want his job, run against him. I encourage the judge to throw this request out and I also encourage everyone not to sign it.

Ira Johnson, Kennewick

