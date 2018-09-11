Letter: All superheroes don’t wear capes

April Knight, vice principal at White Bluffs Elementary School, saved a kindergartner from choking. She performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the student and out popped out a big chunk of apple. Thankfully, the student is well, thanks to Mrs. Knight’s quick action in the situation.
Mrs. Knight was then called to handle a snake on the playground. Just ordinary activities for this vice principal. She may not wear a cape, but she is incredible and a hero to the students at White Bluffs!
Dianne Greenwald, Pasco
