Letter: All superheroes don’t wear capes

September 11, 2018 11:50 PM

April Knight, vice principal at White Bluffs Elementary School, saved a kindergartner from choking. She performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the student and out popped out a big chunk of apple. Thankfully, the student is well, thanks to Mrs. Knight’s quick action in the situation.

Mrs. Knight was then called to handle a snake on the playground. Just ordinary activities for this vice principal. She may not wear a cape, but she is incredible and a hero to the students at White Bluffs!

Dianne Greenwald, Pasco

