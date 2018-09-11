Letter: Christine Brown for Congress

Recent large funerals for icons of music and democracy were cause to reflect on what it means to be American. We weighed heavy words: honor, respect, teamwork, service, greatness; this reminds us that our country is based on liberty and equality for all with a free press. Let these words not only be whispers, but a roar!
Our country needs “lions” in Congress, those strong enough to reach across the aisle for the good of the people. In November I will be voting for Christine Brown, a candidate with the strength to cross the aisle. Go to ChristineBrownForCongress.com to read more.
Jan Nilsson, West Richland
