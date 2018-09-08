Letter: Coupon rules shabby business

Eating out with friends just got a little harder.
Very recently, we were asked to go to dinner with friends. Both of us take the Tri-City Herald and received a coupon for Famous Daves Bar-B-Que, so it seemed like a good fit. After reading the very small fine print at the bottom, we found a statement that said we could only use one (1) coupon per table. So, we would have to each sit at different table to use the coupon.
I called the local Kennewick Famous Dave’s for clarification and the manager did confirm that we could not use our independently obtained coupons and sit at the same table. Basically they prevented us from going out together, and using our coupons that are only valid for a limited time. We are on a limited income, do not eat out frequently, and even less frequently when we can use a common coupon we each received from our own subscription of the Tri-City Heard.
I find this kind of marketing, and coupons that limit the use of them while eating at the same table at the same time, a shabby way to run a business.
KJ Kersey, Pasco
