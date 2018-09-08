Letter: Free press truly important to all

The very first and perhaps the most important amendment to our Constitution, in the Bill of Rights, is freedom of the press. Without the energetic efforts of reporters, the public would never have known about Watergate, nor the unlawful actions of our government, as displayed, in the Pentagon Papers. We would never have learned about the egregious coverups, by the hierarchy in the Catholic Church shielding nefarious priests so they could continue to harm our little children.
These things have happened, in my lifetime. Throughout history reporters were known as “muckrakers” because they were willing to get down, in the filth, to uncover illegal and unsavory actions by members of the clergy, the government and big business.
Donald Trump has his supporters because he has made or saved a lot of us a great deal of money. That being said, he is a very dangerous man when he attacks the very foundation of our society by attempting to smother the press. Please continue to stand up for yourself. It’s important that you do so. He may be coming for us next!
Richard Olsen, Prosser
Comments