Letter: I-1639 ruling broke state law

According to the SSC website, (that would be our so called state supreme court):
“As the highest court in the State of Washington, the mission of our court is to uphold the Constitution and when called upon through cases, interpret laws passed by the Legislature and enforced by the executive branches of government. We recognize that our decisions, how we reach them, and how people are treated when they come to court, matters. Justice matters.”
If that’s actually the truth, then why did the Supreme Court choose to ignore the Revised Codes of Washington and decide to let I-1639 be on the ballot when the petitions clearly violated the RCW’s?
I guess justice doesn’t matter in certain cases nor does the court adhere to upholding the laws of the state? Hmm? And this is justice at its best?
The petitions did not meet the RCW criteria! How hard is that to understand?
I dare anyone to give me a truthful answer. Feel free to call, I’m retired and have the time to discuss this illegal decision!
Dan Deckert, Benton City
