Letter: My view is right! All others wrong!

I do get lots of laughs reading “Letters!” I think I’ll state a few “facts.”
Climate change a hoax! Democrats are Socialists! Obamacare more than doubled our health costs! Rush Limbaugh is always right! McClatchy political cartoons are always leftist! Trump turned our nation in the proper direction, right is right! Fake news is fake news no matter where it comes from and since there is never any news that depicts the good things happening in America today, the news outlets who omit the good news are essentially printing only gossip. IE: Fake News!
Those who “hate” our President Trump because of who he is (are) just wrong. If you honestly believe in the Democrat Liberal Socialist view, you have every right to think, voice and practice that belief. But, if you are against Trump because of who he is, what he tweets and says, you are wrong!
Please take a look at America, our economics, unemployment numbers, GDP, etc. We have been the piggy bank and world sheriff for way too long, it is time to take our rightful position in the world and ask all other countries to do the same . . . stand up for themselves!
Earl Martin, Kennewick
Comments