Letter: Fred Meyer goes extra mile to help

Recently I happened to go to the Fred Meyer in Richland. I don’t normally shop there, because it’s farther from my home. As I was moving through the aisles, an elderly women stopped me and asked for help in putting some heavier items in her cart. We passed each other several times as we each went through the store. As I neared check-out, I noticed four employees clustered around a customer and realized it was my “new friend”. As I watched, another employee brought a chair for her to sit in. I stopped by to ask if she was okay, and she smiled and said she’d been to the doctor as was feeling “a bit wobbly”.
Then an employee handed her a bottle of water and a manager arrived. It wasn’t long before the manager said, “We want to make sure you get home okay, so we’re going to follow you home and carry in your groceries.” He didn’t say, “Would you like us to...” or “Is there someone we can call...” but “We’re going to...”. Soon, I saw them leave with her. That, my friends, is caring for our community. Well done, Fred Meyer employees for going above and beyond.
Lisa Demetreon, Richland
Comments