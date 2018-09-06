Letter: Graham fudged turnout figures

I’m afraid Franklin Graham exaggerated the number of attendees to his Decision America rally in Richland’s Columbia Point Park on Tuesday.
His Twitter estimate was 13,000. I live in a condominium on the street side of Columbia Point Drive. I watched the people walking down the sidewalk, and I (along with a few hundred other residents) suffered through an hour of very loud, raucous music. Then I actually went over to hear Franklin’s spiel.
I can assure you that there were not 13,000 people in that little park – it was more like 2,000 or 3,000. They did not even fill it. Sorry, Mr. Graham.
Patricia Cleavenger, Richland
