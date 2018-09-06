Letter: U.S. a republic; avoid democracy

Responding to Mr. Gerald Eaton’s letter to the editor regarding our official form of government (Democracy or a Republic), I didn’t get to read Kaleb Fisler’s letter so I’ll go ahead and start with the fact that definitions have changed throughout American history.
Since we’re limited to 200 words, the Reader’s Digest version of the difference between these two forms of government is the Bill of Rights, which emphasizes (not grants) certain God-given rights the majority cannot take away from the minority. Even though these words fall within the rule of law, they’re just words on a piece of paper.
It’s quite obvious that our courts, via the numerous activist progressive judges, are hellbent on nullifying numerous rights such as the First, Second, Fourth, and Tenth amendments; as examples. Specifically, America was a Constitutional, representative Republic. In 2014, Princeton noted America is now more of an oligarchy than a democracy. We entered into the rule of man, which grants man-made privileges, decades ago.
It will take numerous elections to return to our “Republic.” The Democratic Party is full of progressives. The Republican Party has a few, as well. Our forefathers specifically warned us about a democracy. There is a big difference.
Gene Turner, Richland
