Letter: Great economy or great emergency?

So, which is it Donald? Is this the greatest economy that is doing better than ever before because of the Trump tax cuts? That was so last week.
Now our economy is “a national emergency.” How bad is it? So bad Trump had to freeze wages for federal workers.
Suddenly Trump believes economic reports by federal agencies that the budget deficit is growing. For once, a report the government did is not “fake news.” Budget deficits can result when you ignore predictions of big deficits and have huge tax cuts anyway.
On the other hand, every month when unemployment goes down and the stock market does well, Trump claims that is his doing and he has the ‘greatest economy ever’! Why doesn’t his head explode with these contradictory thoughts wandering around up there?
Fortunately, the economy is doing well enough to continue paying millions to protect the president while he golfs one quarter of his time in office. Better to have him golfing than dreaming up his next irrational move.
And don’t make him angry. He can’t afford to tear out anymore hair.
Jim Thielman, Richland
Comments