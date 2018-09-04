Letter: Anger over dog groomer

I read the article about this despicable dog groomer owner and was infuriated at what she did to these animals. How could the employees not do something right away? How could they stand by and do nothing and let it go on. Surely they are not stupid enough to know this is not the way to calm down an animal while they are being groomed.
I love animals, especially dogs ,and I don’t know what I would have done if that had been my beloved dog. I am sad for all those dog and cat owners who suffered any anguish over what happened and especially all the animals that were injured and traumatized. I do hope Pasco does close this shop down.
Marilyn Weldon, Kennewick
