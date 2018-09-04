Letter: McCain’s ideals

On Aug. 25, we lost a war hero, a great patriot, and an iconic American Statesman: Senator John McCain.
McCain crusaded for civility, bipartisanship, unity, and a return to regular order in the Senate. But will we live up to his ideals?
The answer is probably no. Senator McCain’s passing is symbolic for the death of the old Republican Party — a political party that used to represent civility, free trade, American diplomatic and military dominance, and also fair, humanitarian-influenced immigration reform.
At the end of this year, we will have elected replacements for Senators Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, and numerous veteran House members who have stood for ethical, dignified, and respectable conservative beliefs (all of whom have also been tireless critics of Trump).
These honorable men and women will be replaced by Trump sycophants, drifting the party further to the right, and thus creating a more polarized Congress.
If a major political party is able to nominate someone who besmirches and disparages a war hero (recall our current President’s comments about McCain in 2015), then it’s most likely too late.
As a former Republican, I will be voting against Congressional Republicans this November.
Sabastian R. Marichalar, Richland
