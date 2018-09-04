Letter: Trying to grasp irrational thought

I’m still trying to understand why anyone would support an ignorant liar, cheat, misogynist, racist, fear-monger like Donald Trump. I am extremely perplexed by the irrationality of it all. It is very similar to the perplexity I felt after 9/11. Why would any young man commit suicide and mass murder, believing that immediately after his death he will meet Allah and live forever with 40 virgins in paradise? Totally irrational!
Another perplexity I have is why so many people believe in only one source of information, specifically FOX News, rather than CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, NPR, BBC, hundreds of newspapers, hundreds of scientific journals, science textbooks, and of course the consensus of science. This is also totally irrational and I will never understand it!
But wait! Perhaps a large segment of the population is simply not rational. Perhaps they all have a psychological condition which could be called: Irrational Behavior Syndrome, or IBS. Of course! This would explain the irrationality and my perplexity!
Well, I’m glad I’m a person with great faith. I have faith that the rational will prevail, although this might be a tiny bit of IBS in myself.
Gary F. Boothe, Pasco
