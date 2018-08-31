Letter: Trump has earned the coverage he gets

Fact: The press reports mostly about things that are outside the norm. Things abnormal or unusual. There’s little point in covering the everyday and mundane.
Fact: Trump says, does and tweets numerous things that are provocative and often bizarre. He is anything but normal.
Fact: It is the press’ duty to report these things.
Fact: Simply by being himself, Trump creates ample opportunities for the press to “attack” him. (Likewise, when a child constantly misbehaves, it creates ample opportunities for the parents to scold him.)
If Trump really wants the press to report more “fairly” on him, perhaps he should stop lying incessantly. Perhaps he should stand up like a man, stare Putin in the eye and tell him “Don’t mess with us.” Isn’t that what a real patriot would do? You know it is, but Trump won’t do it.
Perhaps he shouldn’t call neo-Nazis “fine people.” Perhaps he shouldn’t denigrate and insult true heroes and men of honor, like John McCain.
In short, he should start behaving like a normal, decent human being; of course he can’t, because he’s neither normal or decent.
Thank God the press shows us who he truly is.
Ray L. Whiting, Richland
