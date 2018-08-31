Letter: Battle over Roe far from settled

In regards to TCH letter to the editor, Aug. 16, exclaiming “stare decisis” for Roe v. Wade, one should consider that the 1857 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dred Scott denying blacks citizenship was a 7-2 decision.
Over that, we fought a Civil War.
No, the 7-2 Roe v. Wade decision will never enjoy “stare decisis” because it is not settled law. Primarily, because it was a flawed decision based on politics. Every presidential campaign since has had abortion as a major issue. Every Republican president since Reagan has supported overturning Roe, and every Democrat president has supported the practice.
A time is coming when those who have supported this horrific practice of killing children in the womb will hide their feelings out of embarrassment. It was a terrible decision and has caused great harm to women, our society, and our country.
Make no mistake, all this hullabaloo regarding the president is nothing but tripe and a distraction to this horrible “issue of our time.”
It's beginning to appear a soft Civil War has started, and again it cuts right through families. Hopefully, a decisive victory will be found in the ballot box and not in the streets.
Mark Naulty, West Richland
