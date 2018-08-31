Letter: This smells funny, in any language

What’s this? Investigations loom? Indictments? What of this "Cadre of Crooks", otherwise known as the President's men? What kind of man claims that "I have nothing to hide ...", yet employs and associates with such individuals who are undergoing trial and being prosecuted for criminal activity by the US Department of Justice?
If United States federal investigators followed the same code as the Texas Rangers of old, namely: “si equitare cum fures, tunc te pati cum fures” (admittedly a harsh code, but one that preserved law and order), then “ipse est factum.”
And yet the saga goes on. Remember folks, it is ours to keep, so “non dare sursum.”
David P. Sisk, Richland
