Letter: Fire District 1 also thanks voters

I want to thank everybody in Benton County Fire District No. 1 who voted on our recent levy to provide emergency medical service (EMS). A majority of people in our community supported the levy to reduce ambulance response times, but a super majority (60 percent) was required for the ballot measure to pass.
The best part of this process was visiting with our community, and hearing their stories of how EMS made a difference in their lives. No one likes taxes, but it is clear that this is a service that community members want.
We will continue to work to find a solution for an EMS program for Benton No. 1 residents. Thank you again for participating in the election regardless of how you voted. It is a reminder of what makes this country great.
Lonnie Click, Fire Chief, Benton County Fire District No. 1, Kennewick
