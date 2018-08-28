Letter: Border security is government’s duty

The murder of Mollie Tibbets in Iowa at the hands of an illegal alien who resided in Iowa for several years marks one more example of the central issue in the debate over illegal immigration to the United States. Whether the debate centers on illegal drug and human trafficking, probable terrorists and MS-13 gang members, the one thing shared by them all is the question of national security.
The United States government has the primary responsibility to “insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, (and) promote the general welfare.” The failure of the federal government to secure the southern border testifies to its failure to perform its primary responsibility.
Comprehensive immigration reform is not needed. What is needed it comprehensive security at and behind the border. A wall is not only necessary, but incumbent on our government to secure its existence.
Every American citizen who is murdered, assaulted or killed by a drunken driver who is an illegal immigrant, or suffers drug addiction from drugs crossing the southern border, testifies to the failure of the federal government to provide security for its citizens.
Citizens of the United States should insist the government fulfills it primary obligation to its citizens.
Rodney Nelson, Richland
Comments