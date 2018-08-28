Letter: Thanks to the responders

The South area of Kennewick from S. Ely to S. Olympia were evacuated because a huge fire roared across the area.
When the fire was finally brought under control, 2,000 acres of land had been consumed.
Almost 25 years ago to the day, the same area experienced the same scenario. But this time many more homes were endangered as the fire swept through a 5,000-acre area.
However, as in 1993, our police and fire departments, ambulance drivers and bulldozer operators took on dangerous responsibilities to protect those in the threatened areas.
As so often happens, the worst circumstances bring out the best features in people, such as two young men who ran up the steep hill to try to protect the home of people they had never met. Or the Kennewick Fire Captain who contacted an evacuated couple to make them aware of the damage to their home so it wouldn’t be such a shock when they returned home.
Our prayers are with those who lost homes, and our sincere thanks to those who fought to protect us!
Betti Slocumb, Kennewick
Comments