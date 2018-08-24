Letter: How did we end up with Trump?

How could we have screwed up so badly? On Jan. 20, 2017, we thought a savvy businessman with the caliber of Warren Buffet or Bill Gates won. Alas, Mr. Showboat’s history of several bankruptcies had bank loan officers laughing — “You want what? More money? Seriously? Show this man o-u-t.”
What was a desperate flimflammer to do? Like Sarah Palin, he looked across an ocean, then saw his Golden Calf. The “stable genius” who dodged the draft and (now) cages kids wants Americans to finance his border wall, disses our northern neighbor and allies, is for all his failures in business, a “Comeback Kid.”
Well, not quite.
Can’t we second guess, based on his fawning over a Russian dictator, where he made a Faustian pact? We’ve been hit over the head; no, bludgeoned with the obvious.
These days Republicans and Trump make “Animal House,” the movie, look like sound government. And how the GOP grovels! While Trump wails like a gored boar to hear Mueller’s name, the GOP scrambles to undermine or subvert a DOJ investigation.
Is “We get the government we deserve” being played out here?
Or can we, like loan officers, show the GOP asylum the door?
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
