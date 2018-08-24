Letter: Socialism is OK for VA, but not all of us?

There are differences between political parties. Democrats believe health care is a right. Republicans believe health care is not a right. Republicans certainly want health care for themselves; they just don't think government should be involved.
The Republican view wilts under scrutiny. Most people, Republicans included, think that government should provide health care for veterans. Simultaneously, that party objects to universal health care on the grounds that it amounts to “socialism," and that "socialism" means less freedom.
If socialized medicine makes us less free, it follows that veterans who receive VA health care are less free than those whose freedom their service helped preserve. This is the Republican view, taken to its absurd conclusion.
Fire departments are typically publicly supported. Most houses never catch fire. Thus, benefits accrue to individuals but are paid for communally. Is this benefit tainted by “socialism?” Does it make us less free?
It is mysterious to me why businesses do not vocally support universal health care. Manufacturers, restaurants and department stores don’t want to be in the health care business, with its complexity and financial burden.
Fourth Congressional District candidate Christine Brown understands that universal health care will improve outcomes, save money and benefit businesses. Your vote for Ms. Brown will make it happen.
Robert McDonald, Richland
