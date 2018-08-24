Letter: Privileged or oppressed?

The concept being promoted by many liberals (Progressives/Globalists/Elitists/Democrats) that anyone and or group who is privileged is benefiting because they’re oppressing others is mostly only true in dictatorial evil nations. Liberals promoting this idea in the United States are destructive and wrong.
Their real goal is working for a bigger more controlling government elite leading us into a One World Order one day to hopefully solve all of man’s problems by forcing economic equality and their beliefs upon everyone. This would result in fewer incentives to work to increase one’s well being and ultimately lowering everyone’s standard of living with fewer freedoms. Mass chaos would follow, since absolute power always eventually corrupts absolutely.
Our nation, even though not perfect, does a great job of giving most everyone the right and ability to succeed in life to be whatever they want to be. The United States has done a great job of giving everyone as much as possible the opportunity to better themselves in how we can all be privileged in our lives without oppressing others.
Don’t let Liberals brainwash you into thinking that you can’t be or succeed at anything you want to be in this great nation of opportunity.
Lee Walter, West Richland
