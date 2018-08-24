Letter: Oppose deniers of climate change

The ozone is upon us. That isn't good for anyone's health. We can alleviate the problem, but first we must have leaders who accept that there is a problem. We do not have those representatives in Mary Dye and Joe Schmick in the vast 9th Legislative District. Both are climate change deniers. They voted against greenhouse gas limits in HB 1144. In a speech before the Legislature, Dye embraces carbon. We must trust science if we are going to maintain the environment for our children, and that's why we must support 9th District candidates Jenn Goulet and Matthew Sutherland.
Schmick and Dye also voted against HB 6614, which funds de-escalation and mental health training to benefit the Pasco Police Department. They also claim to be great supporters of public schools, but voted against effective programs like Breakfast After the Bell. Undoubtedly they must believe feeding children doesn't help academic performance. This retired teacher knows better. Perhaps my biggest complaint about these two is that they don't show support for everyday workers. They voted against equal pay for equal work legislation in HB 1506. It's time for representatives that will work for ALL 9th District residents. Vote Goulet and and Sutherland!
John J. Patrick, Pasco
