Letter: Liberals can not accept election

It’s obvious that nearly all liberal news outlets have an issue with the last presidential election and lack healthy coping skills to efficiently deal with it. Like immature children without the ability to accept and move on with the election results, they lash out in anger, hatred and blatant lies for not getting their way.
President Trump and others have every right to push back at these angry so-called-journalists who’ve resorted to fake news as a tool to topple someone they wished had lost the election.
Journalists in past years had taken an ethical stand and reported news in an unbiased way. They made certain their facts were accurate and they kept their personal opinions out. Today’s journalists lack integrity, are unable to control their emotions.
The Cambridge English Dictionary defines fake news as false stories that appear to be news, spread on the internet or using other media, usually created to influence political views. It’s more than obvious that left wing fanatics in the publishing trade are constantly practicing fake news.
Journalists without a smidge of integrity are doing more to destroy the first amendment than anyone else. They are the enemies of the people. They and fake news.
Gary Somdahl, West Richland
