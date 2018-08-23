Letter: Going to where in a hand basket?

I was born in 1928 in Nebraska. My family made it through the bad depression of the 1930s, then the war years of the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s - and use of our troops today.
There was some college, and some years of teaching country school. The first year I had 13 kids in seven grades. I was paid $130 a month. Then there was more college and better times.
Now we have climate change, icebergs melting and dropping into the sea, volcanoes, earthquakes, floods, fires, and oceans filled with plastics and garbage.
And we have that lump in the White House thinking he can run the government like his game show, his college that fizzled and cost him $20 million, his casinos that went bust, but he has his pal Putin.
My mother used to say, “things are going to hell in a hand basket.” I don’t know about a hand basket, but it seems like things are going to hell, yes I’m 90 years old.
Marilyn Henrickson, Kennewick
