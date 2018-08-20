Letter: Automatic doors needed at mall

I have lived near the Tri-Cities for 45 years and have seen the growth of the Columbia Center mall. One of the things I have noticed is that the mall does not support the Americans with Disabilities Act.
I have not been able to find any automatic doors. How many people avoid going to the mall because it’s often difficult to get through the double doors with a wheelchair or scooter? Or even someone using a cane or crutches? I have seen young mothers with strollers trying to navigate those heavy doors.
I don’t think it would be that expensive to add automatic doors. I love going to the mall, but as my mobility has declined I find it difficult to navigate those heavy doors.
Camelia Henry, Connell
Comments