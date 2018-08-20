Letter: Bill’s writing skills are doubtful

Bill Clinton may be a million-seller author and should get credit for this.
In the literary world, James Patterson has a bigger name than Clinton. Patterson’s writing ability deserves as much credit as Clinton. Do we know if Bill even wrote half of the book?
Many celebrities “write” books, but in fact a ghost writer does the actual writing. I question the numbers because sometimes wealthy people arrange to buy a lot of copies of a book and then give away the books to make the sales look great.
Call me skeptical.
Nancy Parker, Walla Walla
