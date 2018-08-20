Letter: Democracy: How to make ours fail

Formula for the collapse of a democracy:
Attack the media as “fake, fake, disgusting news” or even more more profoundly as “the enemy of the American people.”
Sow distrust in the entire Justice Department of our country and make that clear while standing next to Vladimir Putin, while placing trust in that Russian leader’s judgment.
Permit heckling of journalists at his increasingly more raucus “rallies” putting them at risk given the atmosphere of these gatherings.
Ignore intelligence leaders’ clear statements of the seriousness of the intervention by Russia in our previous elections and pending 2018 midterm elections.
Seek no advice in making major decisions impacting American lives. His “I” can fix everything myself arrogance demonstrates his delusions of grandeur and power.
Take away the freedom of the press to expose corruption and incompetence, then stonewall the functions of the Justice Department and the result is to give power to a man obsessed with control.
These are critical indicators of what is occurring in our government and little is being done to halt its progression.
Be aware and be active in stopping its further development.
Lee Walmsley, Richland
Comments