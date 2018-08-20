Letter: I hoped Herald would resist trend

I was hoping that the TCH would resist the Boston Herald’s call for resistance to the fake threat against your first amendment rights, but I overestimated you. By the way, if I wanted to read the Boston Herald, I can subscribe directly.
It’s apparent to most of us that some of the media (for example the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC) have adopted a business model based upon bashing Trump and Republicans in order to attract readers more interested in confirming their biases than actually learning something. In this environment, it’s not unreasonable for a politician to label partisan attacks as fake news. And the media entities mentioned above have made themselves the political enemies of half the population. Defending oneself against partisan attacks and calling out the bias of some media organizations is not a threat to the First Amendment, it’s an exercise of that right by Mr. Trump.
I hope that in the future, the TCH can resist calls to drink partisan Kool-Aid or to pass it along to its readers.
Tom Patten, Richland
