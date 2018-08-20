Letter: My tax bill will fall under new law

I read a letter last week about the new tax cuts not being real and we will actually pay more taxes. I am not sure where the gentleman got his information, but when I used the new tax rate tables available online, I got a very different result than he.
On my married filing jointly taxable income of $63,000 in 2016 I paid $8,554; under the new tax plan I would owe just $7,180, which is $1,374 less. In 2017, I paid $8,000 tax on $60,000 income; with the new tax plan I would only owe $6,820, $1,180 less.
I personally was opposed to the tax cuts and increased spending bills because the country’s debt is outrageous, but the tax cuts really do cut your tax bill. Just type in 2018 tax rates and brackets and several sites will take you to the new tables. You will need a calculator because it does involve some math.
Rick Askew, Prosser
