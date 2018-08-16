Letter: Traits needed for high court justice

What traits should Americans demand in a Supreme Court justice?
A qualified justice of our high court will faithfully uphold the Constitution, honor the separation of powers by letting Congress legislate, and apply the law in an unbiased manner. Our Supreme Court needs jurists not politicians!
On July 9, 2018, President Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve as associate justice on the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh possesses all these attributes.
Kavanaugh is a “judge’s judge,” whose exemplary record can be seen in the more than 300 opinions, written over the last decade while seated on the U. S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit. He is a man of character who serves his community and is a loving husband and father.
Judge Kavanaugh is an excellent pick, fully qualified to serve as Americas next associate justice. Every Washingtonian should petition Sens. Murray and Cantwell, with phone calls, tweets and letters, to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Vic Parrish, West Richland
