Letter: MAGA caps going in the dumpster?

Y’know what? Maybe it’s time for us progressives to head for the farm belt to dumpster-dive for all those MAGA caps being trashed by disgruntled Trumpster farmers. Trump may try to placate them with a dose of socialism, but they’re smart enough to know that they’re victims of an unnecessary, poorly planned trade war.
Also, a single quarter of good GDP growth is nice, but it’s hardly enough to celebrate Trump’s economic genius. It was matched or exceeded five times during President Obama’s terms, but the nine years of recovery during the Obama/Yellen tenure is far more impressive as an economic achievement. The next quarter will reflect the world’s panicky stockpiling of soybeans and other products that will suffer heavy tariffs, so don’t look for a great quarter.
And then there’s the question of wage growth … or absence of wage growth. If unemployment is really as low as the official number suggests, wages should be increasing. The 1 percent could easily allow a bit more trickle-down, but Congress bows to the donor class and refuses to raise the minimum wage. When health-care and nutrition assistance are slashed for the working poor, many will have to take on additional jobs to make ends meet. Sad.
Martin Bensky, Richland
